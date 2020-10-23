Russia to explain its stance to the West but will not tolerate boorish behavior — Kremlin

MOSCOW, October 23. /TASS/. Russia will not tolerate Western countries’ boorish behavior and is disappointed with Germany’s reaction to the existing complications in relations, but will continue to clarify its stance, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told Channel One’s Great Game program.

He was asked, in particular, to comment on remarks by Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, which were interpreted by some media outlets as a statement about the possibility of halting the dialogue with the European Union.

"Of course, no one is going to tolerate boorishness, and that was exactly what Sergey Viktorovich Lavrov spoke about, but, at the same time, everyone in Moscow is determined to continue trying to explain [its stance]," Peskov said.

He admitted that "there are certain complications" in relations with Germany. "There is a certain irritant, but we still need to work together to eliminate that irritant somehow. And, of course, we are a bit disappointed that all our attempts to work together on that have failed so far," the Kremlin spokesman stressed.

He recalled Russian President Vladimir Putin’s remarks that Russia and Germany were united by common interests and projects, with Germany being Russia’s second trade and economic partner after China. "We need each other," Peskov said, adding that Russia would continue to consistently and patiently explain its stance to its partners.