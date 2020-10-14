Kremlin says Russia for dialogue with the West, but 'impossible to tango on one’s own'

"The Kremlin sees the need for and usefulness of this dialogue. The Kremlin has systematically pressed for resuming and continuing this dialogue, based on mutual respect. But it is impossible to tango on one’s own," Peskov said.

MOSCOW, October 14. /TASS/. Russia is for continuing a constructive dialogue with the West, but for the time being it has met with no understanding, Russian presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov told the media on Wednesday.

He stressed that "Russia was not the initiator of curtailing the dialogue with the Western partners on all possible tracks."

"It is nakedly clear that Russia has met with no understanding in its attempts to somehow resume this dialogue. It is obvious that Russia is not ready for tolerating the type of attitude it has encountered in the context of the incident with the Berlin patient (Alexey Navalny - TASS)," the Kremlin spokesman said.

When asked for a comment on Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov’s remark which some mass media interpreted as a hint at the possibility of curtailing the dialogue with the European Union, Peskov said that Lavrov’s statements did not require extra commentaries.

"Our foreign policy is formed and formulated by the head of state, but the main actors in implementing this foreign policy are the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the foreign minister," Peskov said.