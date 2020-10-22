Putin hopes US will respond to Russia’s cybersecurity offers after the election

NOVO-OGARYOVO, October 22. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin expects the US to respond to Russia’s offers on cybersecurity after the presidential election.

"I very much hope that after the election is over there, our partners will return to this issue and respond to our offer," the Russian leader said during the session of the Valdai Discussion Club on Thursday.

He reminded that in the last months of US President Barack Obama’s term as president, his administration "sent signals" of being ready to discuss cybersecurity cooperation, however, "unfortunately, that ended fast." "The president of the USA changed, and we had to start anew. And in the past four years, we went nowhere," Putin said.