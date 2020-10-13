Sweden, France stay mum on Russia’s requests in Navalny case

MOSCOW, October 13. /TASS/. Russia is yet to receive any response to requests sent to authorities in Sweden in France, whose laboratories were chosen by Germany to analyze test samples of Alexey Navalny, Russian opposition figure. Russia cannot comprehensively investigate the situation without these responses, the Russian Foreign Ministry said in a comment Tuesday, issued to refute an article published in the Times of Malta.

The ministry noted that the editorial in the newspaper that calls for more sanctions against Russia in light of Navalny’s alleged poisoning bears little resemblance to reality. "It is claimed that the results of the tests carried out in Germany, France and Sweden point to Navalny’s poisoning with a substance from the Novichok family. <…> The Russian investigation into what happened to Navalny cannot be full without clear and concise responses to our requests made to Berlin and the Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons. Moreover, there is no reaction to the requests made both by the Russian Prosecutor General’s Office and through the Chemical Weapons Convention and addressed to authorities in Sweden and France, as Germans sent the samples they had to laboratories of these countries for tests in violation of all universally accepted legal criminal procedures," the comment reads.