Putin sends telegram to Trump, wishing him speedy recovery

MOSCOW, October 2. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin has sent a telegram to his US counterpart Donald Trump, wishing him and his wife a speedy recovery and offering sincere support.

"I am certain that your inherent life energy, high spirits and optimism will help you to overcome the dangerous virus," the Russian leader noted in the telegram, published by the Kremlin press service Friday.

Earlier on Friday, Trump, 74, said that his wife Melania and he had tested positive for coronavirus. According to the American leader, they are quarantining together. Previously, Trump informed that his close advisor Hope Hicks had contracted coronavirus. Trump’s physician Sean Conley later revealed that both the president and his wife are feeling well. The physician is hopeful that Trump will continue fulfilling his duties as he is recovering from the virus.

The US leader cancelled all in-person events scheduled for Friday according to his schedule updated by the White House. White House Deputy Press Secretary Judd Deere said that Vice President Mike Pence is not taking over Trump’s duties.