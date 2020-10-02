Trump and his wife test positive for coronavirus

WASHINGTON, October 2. /TASS/. US President Donald Trump and first lady Melania have contracted the coronavirus. The American leader wrote about this on Friday on his Twitter page.
"Tonight, [Melania Trump] and I tested positive for COVID-19. We will begin our quarantine and recovery process immediately. We will get through this together!" he wrote.
Tonight, @FLOTUS and I tested positive for COVID-19. We will begin our quarantine and recovery process immediately. We will get through this TOGETHER!— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 2, 2020