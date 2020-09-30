Russia does its utmost to de-escalate conflict in Nagorno-Karabakh, says diplomat

MOSCOW, September 30. /TASS/. Russia maintains contacts with both Azerbaijan and Armenia over Nagorno-Karabakh and will spare no effort to help de-escalate the conflict, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Wednesday.

"We are doing our best to get the situation from this acutest phase back into a phase of a political and diplomatic solution," the diplomat stressed.

When asked whether Moscow would be ready to provide a venue for talks between Armenia and Azerbaijan in case a corresponding request is submitted, Zakharova said, "As you know, any request will be considered, no matter which side we are talking about. It is normal diplomatic practice. We maintain this kind of contacts with all the parties."

"I think that since the first minutes - not even hours - when this situation spiraled into an acute phase of the conflict, Russia has been in touch with all the sides, including with those that are involved in one way or another," she said. "Everything possible is being done to help the parties settle the situation, getting it back to the course of peace and putting this fire out."