{{dayPoint.date | date : 'd MMMM yyyy'}}
{{newsPoint.date * 1000 | date : 'HH:mm'}} {{newsPoint.mark}}
{{newsPoint.title}}
{{newsPoint.title+ ' '}}
{{newsPoint.subtitle}}
All news
FOREIGN POLICY

Russian diplomats declared persona non grata leave Bulgaria — embassy

On Wednesday, the Bulgarian Prosecutor’s Office accused two employees from the Russian trade mission of espionage

SOFIA, September 26. /TASS/. Russian diplomats, who were declared persona non grata in Bulgaria on espionage charges, left the country on Friday, Russia’s embassy in Sofia told TASS.

"The Russian diplomats left the territory of Bulgaria on Friday evening," the source said.

On Wednesday, the Bulgarian Prosecutor’s Office accused two employees from the Russian trade mission of espionage. The authorities insisted that the two had been engaged in alleged spying activities in Bulgaria since 2016, supposedly collecting data on plans to upgrade the Bulgarian army and maintain the technical readiness of military hardware. The Bulgarian Foreign Ministry declared the two personae non grata, giving them 72 hours to leave the country.

The Russian Embassy castigated the expulsion as baseless, emphasizing that no evidence had been furnished to confirm any sort of activity incompatible with their status.

On Thursday, the Russian Foreign Ministry deplored the Bulgarian move. "We express regret over the decision by Sofia to declare employees of the Russian trade mission in Bulgaria as personae non grata based on far-fetched accusations," the ministry stressed. "We see this as a deliberate attempt to damage constructive Russian-Bulgarian cooperation," the ministry specified.

Tit-for-tat measures will be announced later, Russia’s foreign office promised.

Tags
Foreign policy
FOREIGN POLICY
Russian senior diplomat discusses Fatah-Hamas contacts with Palestinian politicians
The Russian side reiterated its unfailing readiness to help restore Palestinian unity on the platform of the Palestine Liberation Organization
Read more
Russian intelligence chief points to West’s anti-Nord Stream 2 scheme fueling Navalny case
According to the high-ranking official, the efforts to block the Nord Stream 2 project are a typical example of unfair competition for the European market of gas
Read more
Russia, Cuba agree to work on restoring air service between countries
Russia’s Federal Air Transport Agency also reported that the sides expressed mutual interest in operating and maintaining Russian-made aircraft in Cuba
Read more
S-300, S-400 air defense systems hit newest high-speed targets at Caucasus 2020 drills
The "Caucasus 2020" drills take place between September 21 and 26 in the Southern Military District, under the control of Russian General Staff head General Valery Gerasimov
Read more
Putin unwilling to return to restrictions imposed in spring 2020
The president stressed that special attention should be paid to risk groups
Read more
Su-30 fighter that crashed in Russia on Tuesday may have been hit during drills — source
The Su-30 fighter crashed in Russia’s Tver Region during a planned training flight on Tuesday
Read more
Russian military ship collides with refrigerator vessel off Danish shore
According to Sweden’s SVT TV channel, no injuries were sustained during the incident
Read more
Bulgarian prime minister backs decision to expel Russian diplomats
On Wednesday, the Bulgarian Prosecutor’s Office accused two employees from the Russian trade mission of espionage
Read more
Russian military use newest TOS-2 heavy flamethrower for the first time
The system was used during the main stage of the "Kavkaz-2020" military drills
Read more
Russian Foreign Ministry slams US attempts to forge coalition against Nord Stream 2
Read more
Nuclear submarine Irkutsk may return to Pacific Fleet in 2023 — source
The submarine has been awaiting repair and modernization for more than 20 years
Read more
Russia’s newest Kazan nuclear submarine enters White Sea for trials
The Kazan submarine was laid down on July 24, 2009 and launched in 2017
Read more
US slaps sanctions on six individuals, two companies from Russia
Inclusion into the sanction list means asset freezing in the United States and ban for US citizens or firms to conduct business with persons in the list
Read more
Russian scientists create chip that accelerates development of 6G networks
Introducing sixth generation communication networks requires solving such technological tasks as deployment of relatively more base stations closer to the subscriber, according to the presidential representative on digital and technological development
Read more
Lukashenko’s legitimacy requires no statement of recognition, Switzerland says
On Wednesday, Lukashenko swore in as the President of Belarus for the sixth time, for the first time in history, the ceremony date had not been announced in advance
Read more
Moscow authorities recommend people over 65 stay home due to increased COVID-19 incidence
To date, 1,128,836 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Russia
Read more
Russian embassy in US urges Washington to fight coronavirus, not Russian vaccine
"Don’t try to downplay President Putin’s constructive proposal to hold an online high-level conference shortly for countries interested in cooperation in the development of Covid19 vaccines," the embassy said
Read more
Kremlin did not submit Putin’s nomination for Nobel Peace Prize, spokesman says
However, the Kremlin will be glad if he receives it
Read more
Black Sea Fleet upsets delivery of supplies to ‘terrorists’ during Kavkaz exercise
The drills include more than 20 ships and boats of the Black Sea Fleet, according to the top brass
Read more
Russian, British diplomats discuss Belarus, Navalny case — Russian Foreign Ministry
The high-ranking diplomats also touched on the state of bilateral relations
Read more
Russian Su-27 fighters scramble to intercept US B-52N bombers over Black Sea
The National Defense Control Center pointed out that after the US aircraft had turned away from the Russian border, the Su-27 fighter jets returned to their home airbases
Read more
An-26 military plane crashes in northeastern Ukraine, casualties reported
A total of 18 people were killed and two seriously injured, Ukraine’s Interior Ministry said
Read more
Accounts Chamber: Rise in poverty jeopardizes Russia’s national goal
The document said that in this regard, the main task should be not a return to the pre-crisis indicators of the poverty level, but entering the trajectory of a confident decline
Read more
Russian, Iranian ships destroy naval targets at ‘Caucasus 2020’ military exercise
The joint tactical group practiced combat maneuvering and precision firing at sea targets, while simultaneously engaging air defense systems
Read more
Situation in Minsk calm after protests against Lukashenko’s inauguration
Traffic on central highways and roads leading to the downtown Belarusian capital is normal for a Thursday morning, according to a TASS correspondent
Read more
Several countries refuse to recognize Lukashenko’s legitimacy following inauguration
The Baltic countries were the first to refuse to recognize Lukashenko’s legitimacy
Read more
Russia can be proud of its healthcare system , says WHO envoy
Melita Vujnovic said she'd like to "see other countries to have the same number of medical staff, such hygiene and such equipment"
Read more
Swarm of drones used in Kavkaz-2020 exercise first time against enemy forces
The drones are capable of spotting military units on the move, command centers, weapons, military equipment and manpower to adjust fire strikes being delivered against the identified targets, according to the top brass
Read more
Moscow condemns Zelensky’s allegations of Russia’s plans to divide the world
Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova noted that Moscow is not surprised by yet another belligerent statement from the Ukrainian president and his "attempt to scare the entire world" by a Russian threat
Read more
Press review: The ‘all or nothing’ New START bid and Lukashenko’s hush-hush inauguration
Top stories in the Russian press on Thursday, September 24
Read more
Press review: What Putin offered the world in UN speech and US itching to oust Maduro
Top stories in the Russian press on Wednesday, September 23
Read more
Zelensky announces second COVID-19 wave in Ukraine
The Ukrainian President is currently in Slovakia with an official one-day visit
Read more
Russia, China won’t play by Western rules, says Lavrov
Read more
Islamic State warlord killed in Libya — source
On September 15, LNA forces conducted a major operation in the southern city of Sabha some 750 km away from the capital Tripoli
Read more
WHO set to help promote Sputnik V vaccine
WHO Regional Director for Europe Hans Kluge highly praised Russian President Vladimir Putin’s speech at the 75th session of the United Nations General Assembly, in particular for his support to the WHO
Read more
Militants stage chemical attack in Idlib to accuse Syrian government — center
ccording to the Syrian Foreign Ministry, militants have prepared two tonnes of toxic agents which they are keeping in an inhabited locality in the southwest of Idlib province
Read more
Military exercise Kavkaz-2020 ends with mock enemy defeat
Russian President Vladimir Putin observed the final events on site
Read more
Moscow to expand retaliatory list of EU officials banned from entering Russia — diplomat
The Foreign Ministry spokeswoman recalled that lately the EU took a number of unfriendly steps towards Russia and Russian citizens, thus bypassing the existing international norms and using sanctions on far-fetched and absurd pretexts
Read more
Submarine hits target with Kalibr missile 100 miles away during Kavkaz exercise
The Defense Ministry added that about 20 combat and support ships as well as naval aviation and air defense planes of the Black Sea Fleet cordoned off the area to ensure the safety of shipping
Read more
Putin to visit Kavkaz-2020 drills in southern Russia
The exercise involves about 80,000 personnel
Read more
Russian Su-27 scrambles over US strategic bomber over Poland
Russian Ministry of Defense underscored that no violation of border took place
Read more
Elysee Palace could not leak Putin-Macron conversation tape to the media — Kremlin
The spokesman noted that the wording of the conversation provided by the French newspaper was not exact
Read more
Number of countries use pandemic to settle scores with rivals, says Lavrov
Russia’s top diplomat stated that the pandemic hasn’t evened out transnational disagreements, while, quite the opposite, has aggravated many of them
Read more
Almaz-Antey delivers third S-400 regiment this year to Defense Ministry ahead of schedule
There were no complaints as to the equipment following the commissioning trials, according to the developer
Read more
Tornado-G fires 500 rockets in 20 seconds to hit targets during Kavkaz exercise
The targets were attacked at a distance of more than 20 kilometers, according to the top brass
Read more
Russian, Iranian top diplomats to meet in Moscow for discussions on nuclear deal
Last time, Zarif paid a visit to Moscow on July 21
Read more
US senators propose sanctions against Russian officials due to Navalny situation
"The bill directs the administration to determine if the Kremlin has violated U.S. laws prohibiting the use of chemical and biological weapons," the letter said
Read more
Additional law enforcement units deployed in downtown Minsk amid protests
According to the Vesna human rights center, 92 people have already been detained
Read more
Press review: Opposition reacts to Lukashenko’s inauguration and Russian-led drills excel
Top stories in the Russian press on Friday, September 25
Read more
Lavrov says implementing Nord Stream 2 project now ‘a matter of honor’ for Germany
On June 4, a bill to expand sanctions against the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline project was presented to the US Congress for consideration
Read more
Russia should prevent development of US-China conflict - Gorbachev
"The pandemic exacerbated a new bipolar conflict that arose as a result of increased tensions between the United States and China," former leader of the Soviet Union said
Read more