US sanctions will not influence Russia’s Iran policy, says Lavrov

MOSCOW, September 24. /TASS/. Moscow has no intention of taking into account the United States’ illegitimate demands concerning Iran, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said at a press conference following talks with his Iranian counterpart Mohammad Javad Zarif on Thursday.

"We have heard Washington say that all who those who will fail to share its view of the situation, which brings us back to the need to restore sanctions on Iran, will be punished by additional measures that the US will take, including economic ones," Lavrov pointed out.

"I can only speak on behalf of Russia. When building its policy, Russia will in no way take into account these aggressive demands that have no legal force," he added.

"I hope that other countries that cooperate with Iran will take a principled stand and will be guided by their national interests and not by the need to listen to orders from overseas," Lavrov noted.

At the same time, in his words, dialogue with the United States continues. "We are trying to explain to our American colleagues that this kind of attitude to international law will lead nowhere. We don’t know yet what the result will be as we see how arrogantly Washington takes such calls," the Russian foreign minister said.