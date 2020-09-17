Putin to record video address to UN General Assembly this week

MOSCOW, September 17. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin will record his address that will be broadcast at the UN General Assembly session, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Thursday, commenting on Putin’s recent meeting with the permanent members of the Russian Security Council.

"Current issues of Russia’s internal social and economic agenda were discussed at the meeting. The discussion also touched upon the preparation of the Russian president’s address to the UN General Assembly. The address itself will be recorded before the end of this week in Moscow and then will be forwarded to the [General Assembly] organizers in New York for display," Peskov said.

"Vladimir Putin also informed the attendees of the meeting about his contacts with his Belarusian counterpart Alexander Lukashenko that took place earlier this week," Peskov added.