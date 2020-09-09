Kremlin vows in spite of absence, Putin’s voice will be heard at 75th UN General Assembly

MOSCOW, September 9. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin, just like other leaders, will speak at the 75th session of the UN General Assembly via video link, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters on Wednesday.

"Not only will President Putin not go to New York, but practically no one is now ready to go to New York, and, due to this, the presiding country has decided to come up with an initiative for the heads of state and heads of government to record their speeches, which will be published at the General Assembly," he said. "Our president’s voice will be heard at the General Assembly this year as well," he assured.

On Tuesday, Putin’s executive order was published, according to which he will personally lead the Russian delegation to take part in the work of the 75th session of the UN General Assembly and speak via video link. After the completion of the Russian leader’s participation, the delegation will be led by Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov. The High-Level Week will last from September 22 to September 29.

Peskov earlier told TASS that Putin’s speech was expected to focus on the unprecedented challenge that the coronavirus pandemic has posed to the world.

When asked whether the Russian leader will be vaccinated against COVID-19 in order to attend international events, the Kremlin spokesman said, "He will let you know himself, when and if he deems that necessary."