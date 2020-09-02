Putin’s video address at UN General Assembly is being prepared — Kremlin

MOSCOW, September 2. /TASS/. The video address of Russian President Vladimir Putin at the 75th session of the UN General Assembly to commemorate the 75th anniversary of the UN is being prepared, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told journalists on Wednesday.

"Indeed, the presiding side put forward an initiative that, considering the epidemiological situation, state leaders should participate using the recordings of their speeches. The same invitation was received by the Russian side. This address is now being worked on and prepared," the spokesman said.

He added that the address is planned for the second half of September and that there’s still time. "Of course, an address at the General Assembly is always a serious presentation which requires time to prepare," the Kremlin representative pointed out.

According to the preliminary program of the UN General Debate published on Tuesday, Putin may participate in the session of the UN General Assembly on September 22. The preliminary program lists the Russian leader as the seventh speaker after the leaders of Brazil, the US, Turkey, China, Chile and Cuba. On the same day Iran’s President Hassan Rouhani and French President Emmanuel Macron are also slated to address the General Assembly.

The United Nations High-Level Week this year will be conducted from September 22 to September 29 mostly in a virtual format. To date, US President Donald Trump and UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres announced a possible personal presence at the UN.