Kremlin tight-lipped about Tikhanovskaya’s statement on 'peaceful revolution' in Belarus

MOSCOW, August 26. /TASS/. Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov did not comment on the words of the leader of Belarusian opposition Svetlana Tikhanovskaya that a "peaceful revolution" is happening in the republic.

Answering the question how the Kremlin views this statement and whether, if the revolution is taking place, the use of tear gas against the demonstrators is justified, the spokesman said: "To make any sort of assessment, to assess any actions by the law enforcement who are ensuring public order would mean interfering in the internal affairs of our neighbor and friend Belarus. We won’t do that."