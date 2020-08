Belarusian police actions against Russian reporters were disproportionate, says diplomat

MOSCOW, August 10. /TASS/. Russian journalists Semyon Pegov (WarGonzo), Anton Starkov and Dmitry Lasenko (Daily Storm), who were detained in Minsk, have been released, Russian Ambassador to Belarus Dmitry Mezentsev said on Monday.

"Indeed, our compatriots Anton Starkov, Dmitry Lasenko and Semyon Pegov have been released. It happened minutes ago," he told the Rossiya-24 television channel.