Russia supports Azerbaijan’s initiative on holding UNGA’s special session on COVID-19

MOSCOW, July 9. /TASS/. Russia supports the initiative of the Non-Alignment Movement chaired by Azerbaijan on holding a special session of the UN General Assembly on the fight against the novel coronavirus pandemic, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said during Thursday’s briefing, adding that the discussions will be held online.

"Under the initiative of the Non-Alignment Movement and Azerbaijan as its chair, a decision was made to hold a special session of the UN General Assembly on COVID-19," she reminded. "Russia has supported this initiative of its CIS partner. We are confident that the special session will be held in a constructive key and will lead to some meaningful decisions. We expect an interesting discussion."

The spokeswoman also noted that the session will be held in a video format due to the unfavorable epidemiological situation in New York.