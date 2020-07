Europe not to open borders to Russians at this stage — Lavrov

MOSCOW, July 3./TASS/. Russia is discussing with certain countries reopening of borders closed amid the coronavirus pandemic, but no concrete decisions have been made as of now, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Friday.

"This is a question to the response center of the government. Contacts continue with certain states, but no concrete decisions have been made as of yet," Peskov said.