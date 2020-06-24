Lavrov notes progress in Russian-Venezuelan energy and military cooperation

Maduro lauds Russia, China, Iran, Cuba as true friends of Venezuela for their help

MOSCOW, June 24. /TASS/. Russian-Venezuelan energy and military-technical cooperation is developing, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said during a meeting with Venezuelan Foreign Minister Jorge Arreaza on Wednesday.

"Venezuela is a friend we can count on in Latin America and on the international stage. We value our strategic partnership developed based on the agreements between Russian and Venezuelan Presidents Vladimir Putin and Nicolas Maduro. Our bilateral relations are progressing in such spheres as energy, industry, agriculture, high technology, pharmaceutics and military-technical cooperation," he said.