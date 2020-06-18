Russian, South Korean diplomats discuss deterioration on Korean Peninsula

MOSCOW, June 18. /TASS/. Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Igor Morgulov and South Korean Ambassador to Russia Lee Sok-bae have had a phone call on Thursday to discuss the recent deterioration on the Korean Peninsula.

"Opinions were exchanged on the situation on the Korean Peninsula taking into account the recent tensions in the inter-Korean relations as well as the current issues on the bilateral agenda," the Russian foreign ministry said in a statement.

The conversation was initiated by Seoul.

On Tuesday, North Korea blew up the joint liaison office with the South located in the Kaesong Industrial Complex in retaliation to dissemination of propaganda leaflets by South Korean activists. South Korea, in turn, expressed regret about the move but also criticized the actions of activists. Moreover, tensions became even more heightened after Pyongyang announced plans to deploy army units in Kumgangsan and Kaesong, restart all kinds of military drills near the border with South and reinstate security posts in the most dangerous areas of the demilitarized zone that were previously taken down in accordance with agreements with Seoul.