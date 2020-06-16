No date for Macron’s visit to Russia yet agreed - Russian ambassador to France

MOSCOW, June 16. /TASS/. Preparations for French President Emmanuel Macron’s visit to Russia are in full swing, the date however has not yet been agreed, Russian Ambassador to France Alexei Meshkov said in an interview with TASS First Deputy Director General Mikhail Gusman.

According to the Russian diplomat, the date largely depends on the coronavirus situation. "Anyway, we are working on the substantive aspects of the visit both with the presidential administration and between the two countries’ foreign ministries. A number of interesting agreements are already taking shape," he said. "Naturally, we all want this visit to be paid as soon as possible. But the exact date will be announced by the Kremlin together and the Elysee Palace."

He also stressed that the French leader would not attend the Victory Parade in Moscow on June 24 only because of the coronavirus risks. "There are no political motives behind that," he added.

Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Alexander Grushko said earlier Macron would pay a visit to Russia in the near future.