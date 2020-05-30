Malta seizes shipment of Libyan banknotes in breach of international law - Goznak

MOSCOW, May 30. /TASS/. Malta’s customs seized the consignment of Libyan Central Bank’s banknotes in 2019 in the breach of international law, and it is not legal to brand them counterfeit, Russia’s Goznak printing factory said in a statement on Saturday.

"In September 2019, the Maltese customs detained the cargo with the banknotes belonging to Libya’s Central Bank in the breach of the norms of international law," the statement says.

Goznak pointed out that the banknotes manufactured for that shipment were a modified series of the previous banknotes and therefore, have visual differences compared to those.

"The samples of those banknotes were approved by representatives of Libya’s Central Bank in the course of an established procedure. Therefore, the definition ‘forged’ used in relation to those banknotes is unfounded and illegal," the statement said.