Russia ready to look at opening trade missions if Georgia requests that — Lavrov

MOSCOW, April 21. /TASS/. Russia is ready to discuss the issue of opening trade missions with Georgia if such an invitation comes from Tbilisi, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Tuesday.

"We will be ready to resume diplomatic relations, since it was not us to sever them. Probably, we should better wait until our Georgian colleagues approach this matter. Trade missions also imply the existence of certain agreements. I don’t think it will add any advantages but if they request it, we will look at such a possibility without fail," he said at a videoconference roundtable with members of the Alexander Gorchakov Public Diplomacy Fund.

The minister noted that he shared the interest in developing cooperation with Georgia. In his words, it should be done "in a maximally wide manner and with advantages for the peoples" of the two nations. "If we had a full-fledged embassy, issues of economic and trade cooperation and cultural ties would have been addressed more efficiently and promptly," he said.

Georgia severed diplomatic relations with Russia on September 2, 2008 after Russia had recognized Abkhazia’s and South Ossetia’s independence. This done, Georgia’s Foreign Ministry said it would preserve consular relations with Russia and in March 2009 opened a section of Russian interests with Russian diplomatic and technical personnel at the Swiss embassy in Tbilisi. A similar section, representing Georgia’s interests and employing Georgian personnel, was opened at Switzerland’s embassy in Moscow.

Apart from that, regular contacts have been maintained between Georgian prime minister’s special envoy for relations with Russia Zurab Abashidze and Russia’s former Deputy Foreign Minister and now senator Grigory Karasin.