Russia to classify deliberate coronavirus contamination as terrorism or sabotage

MOSCOW, March 25. /TASS/. Cases when persons deliberately contaminate others with the coronavirus resulting in the death will be classified as terrorism, hooliganism or an act of sabotage in Russia, the State Duma’s Committee on State Building and Legislation said on Wednesday.
"If the death of one or more persons was caused by deliberate violation of sanitary and epidemiological rules, this act depending on the reason will be classified as terrorism, hooliganism or an act of sabotage (Article 2005, 213, 281 of the Russian Criminal Code)," the press service said in a statement.