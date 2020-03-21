Moscow, Minsk agree on construction of NPP in Belarus as planned

MOSCOW, March 21. /TASS/. The Russian and Belarusian prime ministers, Mikhail Mishustin and Sergei Rumas, have focused in a phone call on the construction of a Russian-designed nuclear power plant on Belarus, the Russian government said in a statement on Saturday.

"Mikhail Mishustin and Sergei Rumas underlined the significance of successful implementation of joint construction of the Belarusian nuclear power plant designed by Russia," the statement said. "They took operational decisions aimed at ensuring the progress of work in accordance with the schedule.".