Russian Embassy calls on US politicians to jointly combat coronavirus pandemic

WASHINGTON, March 14. /TASS/. The Russian Embassy has called on US politicians to fight together against the novel coronavirus pandemic instead of exacerbating bilateral relations.

"A number of politicians in Washington stop at nothing to exacerbate bilateral Russian-American relations," the embassy said in a statement commenting on fresh meddling accusations against Russia. "By putting forward accusations against Russia and our people, they pursue their own vested interests amid another election campaign. We consider their attempts to drag EU member-states into another reckless gamble unacceptable."

"We urge US politicians to show common sense and pool efforts in the fight against a common misfortune, the coronavirus pandemic," the Russian embassy stressed.