Russia to review coronavirus preventive measures after April 1

MOSCOW, March 13. /TASS/. The need for preventive measures in Russia amid the coronavirus pandemic should be reassessed after April 1, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters on Friday.

"There is still a lot of time before April 22 [date of a nationwide vote on constitutional amendments]," Peskov said, commenting on whether Moscow had considered Tehran’s experience on holding elections amid the spread of coronavirus.

"As you know, all preventive measures in Moscow, the Moscow Region and starting from today in St. Petersburg will be in effect until April 1," Peskov said. "Then we will have to thoroughly weigh up the situation depending on the developments and make a decision regarding all other events, measures and precaution measures."

The outbreak of a disease caused by the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) was registered in central China in late December 2019. The World Health Organization recognized the situation with the novel coronavirus as a pandemic on March 11. Outside China, the worst affected countries are Italy, South Korea and Iran. Overall, more than 110 countries, including Russia, have reported confirmed coronavirus cases. The WHO says that the novel coronavirus cases globally have exceeded 125,000, with nearly 4,600 deaths (3,173 in China). A total of 34 coronavirus cases have been registered in Russia.