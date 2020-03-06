The Netherlands seeks to exert pressure on court ahead of MH17 case hearing — diplomat

MOSCOW, March 6. /TASS/. The media campaign, launched by the Netherlands ahead of the court hearing on Malaysian Boeing crash in Donbass, is a blatant attempt to exert pressure on the court, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said during a briefing Friday.

"The media campaign gains unprecedented scale. It features an accusatory tone against Russia and its citizens, which is totally unacceptable," Zakharova stated. "It was launched days before the hearing to compensate for gaps in the evidence base and to conceal manipulation of facts in favor of a version chosen in advance. Maybe, it has also been done to create an image of flawlessness of the investigation, pre-determine the verdict and prevent any veering off the course taken 6 years ago."

"We classify all of the abovementioned as a blatant attempt to exert pressure on the court," Zakharova underscored.