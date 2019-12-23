Russia ready to hand over data ahead of MH17 court hearing in Netherlands — diplomat

MOSCOW, December 23. /TASS/. Russia is ready to hand over the data regarding the MH17 crash in Donbass for the upcoming court hearing in the Netherlands, Russia’s Permanent Representative to the EU Vladimir Chizhov stated during a press conference on Monday.

"We are ready to cooperate in the investigation of all circumstances of this incident. As far as I am aware, court hearings on this matter will begin in the Netherlands in March. In this context, we are ready to hand over the data in our possession," he said in response to a TASS request for comment regarding the Dutch Foreign Ministry urging Russia to cooperate in the investigation of the failure to close the airspace over eastern Ukraine on the day of the MH17 crash.