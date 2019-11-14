MH17 investigation team twists facts to support pre-approved decision — Russian diplomat

MOSCOW, November 14. /TASS/. The Joint Investigation Team (JIT), established to investigate the MH17 crash in Ukraine in July 2014, is twisting the facts of the case to support a pre-approved decision, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said during Thursday’s briefing.

"They publish some materials, a part of which turns out to be fake, another part is not confirmed. We have been through that many times," she said, commenting on the statement by the JIT made on November 14, which claims that Russia had allegedly had influence on the events related to the MH17 crash.

"The verdict has already been issued. The rest is just twisting the materials that could support the chosen prosecution tactic, the point of view of that group [JIT]," Zakharova added.