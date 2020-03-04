Lavrov, Zarif discuss Iran nuclear deal, Syria

MOSCOW, March 4. /TASS/. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and his Iranian counterpart Mohammad Javad Zarif discussed the situation concerning the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) on Iran’s nuclear program and the Syrian settlement process over the phone on Wednesday, the Russian Foreign Ministry reported.
"[The two sides] had a meaningful conversation on pressing international issues, including the situation regarding the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action on Iran’s nuclear program and the Syrian settlement [process] from the perspective of the agreements reached by the Astana process guarantor nations," the ministry said.
Fight against coronavirus
Russia's top diplomat reassured his Iranian counterpart that Moscow was ready to help contain the coronavirus spread. "The Russian side offered condolences over deaths caused by the outbreak of coronavirus COVID-19 in Iran and confirmed readiness to offer help in stemming its further spread," the Foreign Ministry reported.