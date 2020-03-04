Lavrov, Zarif discuss Iran nuclear deal, Syria

MOSCOW, March 4. /TASS/. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and his Iranian counterpart Mohammad Javad Zarif discussed the situation concerning the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) on Iran’s nuclear program and the Syrian settlement process over the phone on Wednesday, the Russian Foreign Ministry reported.

"[The two sides] had a meaningful conversation on pressing international issues, including the situation regarding the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action on Iran’s nuclear program and the Syrian settlement [process] from the perspective of the agreements reached by the Astana process guarantor nations," the ministry said.

Fight against coronavirus