Russian foreign minister to take part in UNHRC session in Geneva on February 24-25

MOSCOW, February 20. /TASS/. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov plans to take part in the UN Human Rights Council (UNHRC) session on February 24-25 in Geneva, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said during Thursday’s briefing.

"On February 24-25, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov plans to visit Geneva to take part in the high-level 43rd session of the UN Human Rights Council and to address the Disarmament Conference," she stated.

"A meeting with UN High Commissioner for Human Rights [Michelle Bachelet] is planned, along with several bilateral meetings," she added.