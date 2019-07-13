US, Russian diplomats to discuss strategic stability in Geneva on July 17-18

WASHINGTON, July 13. /TASS/. US Deputy Secretary of State John Sullivan will hold talks on strategic security with Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov in Geneva of July 17-18, US Department of State said in a statement released on Friday.

"Deputy Secretary of State John J. Sullivan will travel to Switzerland and Belgium July 16-18," the document said. "In Geneva, Switzerland, Deputy Secretary Sullivan will lead the US delegation's participation in a US-Russia strategic security dilaogue with Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Ryabkov, in furtherance of discussions by Secretary Pompeo and Russian Foreign Minister Lavrov during their meeting in Sochi, Russia on May 14," the document added.

"Under Secretary of State for Arms Control and International Security Andrea Thompson will accompany the Deputy Secretary," the document noted adding that "Deputy Secretary Sullivana and Under Secretary Thompson will then travel to Brussels, Belgium on July 18 to brief Allies at NATO headquarters."

Ryabkov last held talks with Thompson on June 12 in Prague. The Russian deputy foreign minister said he hopes that the meeting in Geneva will help launch a structured dialogue process on arms control, including on the New Strategic Arms Reduction Treaty (New START).