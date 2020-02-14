Kremlin expects Ankara to ensure safety of Russians in Turkey

MOSCOW, February 14. /TASS/. Moscow is confident that Ankara will ensure the safety of all Russians who work in Turkey, Russian Presidential Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters.
"As for the situation surrounding our diplomatic mission to Turkey and our ambassador, we have no doubt that the Turkish authorities will take the necessary measures to ensure the safety of the Russian envoy and all embassy staff members, as well as the personnel of Russian companies and overseas agencies whose offices Turkey hosts in accordance with the Vienna Convention and the spirit of our bilateral relations," Peskov pointed out.