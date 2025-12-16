BRICS countries actively working to harmonize their approaches to AI — senior diplomat

MOSCOW, December 16. /TASS/. The BRICS countries are actively working to harmonize their approaches in the area of artificial intelligence (AI), though it is still premature to talk about the creation of an AI-BRICS, Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov, Russia’s BRICS sherpa, said in an interview published on the PIR Center website.

"We believe that collective efforts are needed to create a global AI governance system that would support our shared values. BRICS clearly advocates for the UN’s coordinating role in these processes. However, I would hesitate to say at this stage that common BRICS standards in the field of AI are emerging - they have not yet been fully defined. However, we are actively working with our partners to harmonize our approaches and see interest in this work from all BRICS members," he said.

Ryabkov considers it premature to talk about creating an AI-BRICS. However, "the topic of artificial intelligence is certainly on everyone’s lips, and we’re actively pursuing it," he said. "A major achievement was the adoption of a separate leadership declaration on global governance of artificial intelligence at the Rio de Janeiro summit. Prior to this summit, BRICS had never produced such documents," Deputy Minister noted.

The BRICS countries believe that cooperation in this area is intended to help mitigate potential risks and build capacity, particularly in developing countries, he added. "This interaction should also help bridge the unfortunately widening digital divide, both within and between countries. It is agreed that work in this area must be conducted in accordance with national legislation and the UN Charter, be development-oriented, and be based on the principles of respect for state sovereignty, the protection of personal data, and human rights and interests," Ryabkov emphasized.