Kremlin affirms Moscow’s stance unchanged on US stoking Ukraine’s anti-Russian standoff

MOSCOW, January 31. /TASS/. Moscow’s position on Washington’s plans to continue supporting Ukraine in its standoff with Russia has not changed, Kremlin Spokesperson Dmitry Peskov affirmed.

"We have the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, which is Mr. Pompeo’s counterpart. You know our position towards such statements, there is no need to repeat ourselves once more," Peskov said, commenting on a statement made by US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo Thursday.

On Thursday, Pompeo announced that on his visit to Kiev he would talk about how the US "can provide continuing support to the Ukrainian people from the aggressions that Russia has undertaken over the past handful of years," according to AFP report.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov repeatedly stated that Washington should use its influence over the authorities in Kiev to launch a constructive dialogue, primarily, direct negotiations between Kiev, and Donetsk and Lugansk and not encourage moves driven by extremist forces.