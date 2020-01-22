Zelensky asked for meeting with Putin in Israel, but there is no time for lengthy talks

"The program [of Putin’s visit to Israel] is very tough. Therefore, if there are separate meetings, there will brief ‘standing talks’," Ushakov told reporters adding that "Certainly, the president will shake hands with the main participants, it is inevitable."

MOSCOW, January 22. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin, who is visiting Israel on January 23, might hold a meeting with Ukraine’s President Vladimir Zelensky and US Vice President Mike Pence in that country, but the Russian leader will be short of time for detailed talks, Kremlin Aide Yuri Ushakov said on Wednesday.

"It is rather questionable whether any lengthy talks will be held since there is no time physically," he explained.

Along with this, the Kremlin official stressed that "requests [to meet with Putin] have been filed, including from President Zelensky."

When asked by TASS to clarify whether the Kremlin had to refuse a meeting with Zelensky, Ushakov answered, "Nobody has turned anybody down. Many states come up with proposals for meetings, but given the schedule, these meetings, at least the lengthy ones, seem impossible."

"[Putin’s] time [in Israel] is extremely limited. It is very tough, so we are hoping for some brief contacts, so-called ‘standing talks’," the Russian leader’s aide stated.

On January 23, Putin makes a working visit to Israel for commemorations marking the 75th anniversary of the liberation of Auschwitz-Birkenau concentration camp and international Holocaust Remembrance Day.

Israel also hosts the Fifth World Holocaust Forum entitled ‘Remembering the Holocaust: Fighting Antisemitism’. On the list of participants are US Vice President Mike Pence, French President Emmanuel Macron, Charles, the Prince of Wales, and German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier. It was also reported that Ukraine’s President Vladimir Zelensky would come to Israel.