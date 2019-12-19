Putin shrugs off ‘irrelevant’ remarks from overseas, vows to uphold Russia’s interests

MOSCOW, December 19. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin has said at his annual news conference that assessments and remarks emanating from overseas do not affect his commitment to upholding Russia’s fundamental interests.

Responding to a question from a British journalist about a comparison between the Russian leader and a character from the Harry Potter book series made by UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson, Putin admitted that he had long got accustomed to reacting to remarks by various political figures in various countries about him and about Russia "in an appropriate manner."

"I know what my country’s interests are. Whatever and whoever says anything about me, well, it has absolutely no value when compared to the fundamental tasks, which Russia is interested in solving," he stressed. "However, we do comprehend this, heed it and take it into account in our work."

On the other hand, Putin noted that Johnson should be congratulated on winning the recent parliamentary elections in the UK. "He was more sensitive to the sentiment of British society than his political opponents, and that was why he won. As far as I understand, he is determined to transform his Brexit plan into reality," he stressed.