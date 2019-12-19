Russia is not meddling in UK domestic affairs by expressing its point of view, says Putin

MOSCOW, December 19./TASS/. Expressing one’s viewpoint concerning events in the UK has nothing to do with meddling in domestic affairs of that country, Russian President Vladimir Putin said at his annual news conference on Thursday.

"We have heard on numerous occasions assessments of what is going on in Russia from the official authorities of different countries, including from the UK. Is this meddling or not?" the president stressed in reply to a question from a British journalist about Russia’s alleged meddling. "Your are expressing your position regarding the developments in our country. We reserve the right to behave the same way towards you," the president added.

"If you see this as interference, keep on thinking so. But it seems to me that this has nothing to do with meddling," Putin stressed.

The Russian leader also noted that London is interested in developing economic relations with Russia. "Entrepreneurs from the UK, who are working in Russia and whom we see not only as our partners but also as friends, are saying this," Putin said.

"These are investors, who come to invest money in our economy, create jobs. We appreciate this and are doing everything to support them, so that they feel at home here," the Russian leader added.