Russia expects new prisoner swap in Syria to take place soon

NUR-SULTAN, December 11. /TASS/. A new swap of prisoners of war in Syria may be carried out in the near future, Russian Special Presidential Envoy for Syria Alexander Lavrentyev told reporters on Wednesday.

"We were preparing a new exchange of detainees," Lavrentyev said, noting that the swap had been due before the meeting in Nur-Sultan. However, for objective reasons this effort failed, but the groundwork has been in place.

"This group has done very well in Nur-Sultan. I think we will see some results regarding the exchange in the near future," Lavrentyev stressed.

The envoy noted that the issue of exchanging prisoners of war was very complicated. "There are many details related to locating certain persons," he said. "The sides insist on certain individuals, who may not be alive now."

According to Lavrentyev, the group dealing with the swap as part of the Astana process has achieved more significant results than any other structures. "We have exchanged some 110 people. This is a major breakthrough, no one has ever attained this result," Lavrentyev commented.