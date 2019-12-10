Lavrov arrives in Washington on official visit

WASHINGTON, December 10. /TASS/. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov has arrived in Washington, a TASS correspondent reported.

The plane carrying the Russian delegation landed at 00:50 local time (08:50 Moscow time).

The Russian top diplomat’s visit to the United States will last less than 24 hours, but its schedule is quite intense. While in Washington, Lavrov is expected to be received by US President Donald Trump, hold talks with US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and meet with American political scientists.

The Russian foreign minister last visited the US capital in 2017.