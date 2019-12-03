Kremlin says image of 'Russian hackers' used abroad to distract attention

SOCHI, December 3. /TASS/. The image of "Russian hackers" is being used abroad as a bugbear for distracting the people’s attention from internal problems, Russian presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov told the media on Tuesday, when asked about allegations Russian hackers had made public some documents concerning talks between Britain and the United States.

"This hackneyed cliche - Russian hackers - is used as a bugbear for distracting attention from internal problems," Peskov said. "It comes in handy for demonizing, for concealing one’s own headache."

"We’ve repeatedly come across such attempts, so we take them with a certain pinch of irony," Peskov.

He recalled that such accusations had no arguments or facts to rely on.

"For this reason making any serious comments is impossible," Peskov concluded.