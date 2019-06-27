'Game without rules': Moscow slams US intel’s flimsy ‘evidence’ to dominate cyber space

MOSCOW, June 27. /TASS/. US intelligence uses shaky data on cyber attacks in order to pursue their own political agenda, Deputy Director of the Russian National Coordination Center for Computer Incidents Nikolai Murashov told a briefing on Thursday.

The guidelines on hacker attacks, drawn up by the US intelligence community and published in September 2018, clearly state that detecting the sources of attacks is a very complicated process. "There are often gaping holes in the evidence and there may be no access to the required data. Besides, not all of it can be trusted because its reliability is poor. The so-called indirect data, which seems to come in handy, would nevertheless be thrown out of court," the expert explained.