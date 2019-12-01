Format of Putin-Zelensky meeting will depend on leaders’ schedule - Kremlin aide

MOSCOW, December 1. /TASS/. The format and timeframe of Russian President Vladimir Putin’s meeting with his Ukrainian counterpart Vladimir Zelensky will depend on the schedule of the leaders’ work at the Normandy Four summit, Kremlin Aide Yuri Ushakov said in an interview with the program ‘Moscow. Kremlin. Putin’ on the Rossiya-1 TV Channel on Sunday.

"There are plans to hold this bilateral meeting. A lot will depend on the schedule of the Normandy Four group’s work," Ushakov said. "The two of them could even talk on the sidelines for 30 minutes or for an hour and a half."

The summit of the Normandy Four (Germany, Russia, Ukraine and France) on ironing out the Ukrainian crisis is scheduled for December 9 in Paris. The meeting will bring together Russian President Vladimir Putin, Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky, German Chancellor Angela Merkel and French President Emmanuel Macron.