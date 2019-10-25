US statements on Syria can imply desire to maintain pressure on Damascus — senior diplomat

US to introduce sanctions against Turkey if it opens fire on Kurds, says Trump

MOSCOW, October 25. /TASS/. Washington’s contradictory signals on Syria could mean a desire to maintain conditions for continued pressure on Damascus, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov told reporters on Friday.

"We are definitely concerned about the fact that signals from the White House can imply the same approach aimed at maintaining conditions for continuing multicomponent pressure on the legitimate authorites in Damascus," he said. "That’s where we do not see eye to eye with the US on the approach to this situation, and it cannot be otherwise."

The Wall Street Journal earlier reported citing a source in the US administration that the White House was "considering options for leaving about 500 US troops" in northeastern Syria "and for sending dozens of battle tanks and other equipment" to protect military servicemen.