US to introduce sanctions against Turkey if it opens fire on Kurds, says Trump

WASHINGTON, October 25. /TASS/. Washington will introduce sanctions against Ankara if the Turkish Armed Forces open fire on the Kurdish formations leaving the security zone in northern Syria, US President Donald Trump stated on Twitter on Friday.

"Turkey fully understands not to fire on the Kurds as they leave what will be known as the Safe Zone for other fairly nearby areas. I don’t have to repeat that large scale Sanctions will be imposed for violations," he wrote.