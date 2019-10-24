Russian parliament speaker invites Icelandic counterpart to visit Russia

STRASBOURG, October 24. /TASS/. Chairman of the Russian State Duma (parliament’s lower house) Vyacheslav Volodin has invited Icelandic Althing (parliament) Speaker Steingrimur Sigfusson to pay a visit to Russia. The speakers’ meeting took place on the sidelines of the Council of Europe Conference of heads of parliaments.

"The Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe (PACE) forum bears its fruit, we can meet more often. Although, it would be right if we advanced relations between our parliaments in a more active way. We are hoping that this meeting will lay the groundwork for our future relations, we will be able to understand each other better, build relations between our parliaments in the interests of our countries," he said at the meeting.

Steingrimur Sigfusson revealed that he was glad that Russia returned to PACE, adding that Iceland and Russia have always shared great relations.

Volodim invited his Icelandic counterpart to Russia, noting that issues both sides are interested in can be discussed. "We are working together in the Arctic Council, it would be right if you visited Russia. I will invite you," the Russian speaker said.

The Icelandic speaker, in turn, thanked his Russian colleague for the invitation, adding that he is interested in boosting the relations.

The heads of parliaments have arrived in Strasbourg for a conference marking the 70th anniversary of Council of Europe’s creation.