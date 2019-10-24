Russia expects US to provide information on arrest of ex-Olympics official, says Kremlin

SOCHI, October 24. /TASS/. Russia is in contact with the US in regard to the detention of former head of the North Caucasus Resorts company Akhmed Bilalov, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters.

"Contacts have been established in order to get information, because he is a Russian national after all," Peskov said. According to the spokesman, all other aspects of the incident lie beyond the competence of the Kremlin.

According to earlier reports, the Russian Interior Ministry asked the US authorities for information on the detention of Bilalov, charged with abuse of authority within a commercial entity in Russia.

According to US Immigration and Customs Enforcement Spokeswoman Tammy Spicer, Bilalov was detained in Florida for an alleged immigration violation and is facing deportation.

Bilalov case