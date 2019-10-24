Russia expects US to provide information on arrest of ex-Olympics official, says Kremlin

SOCHI, October 24. /TASS/. Russia is in contact with the US in regard to the detention of former head of the North Caucasus Resorts company Akhmed Bilalov, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters.
"Contacts have been established in order to get information, because he is a Russian national after all," Peskov said. According to the spokesman, all other aspects of the incident lie beyond the competence of the Kremlin.
According to earlier reports, the Russian Interior Ministry asked the US authorities for information on the detention of Bilalov, charged with abuse of authority within a commercial entity in Russia.
According to US Immigration and Customs Enforcement Spokeswoman Tammy Spicer, Bilalov was detained in Florida for an alleged immigration violation and is facing deportation.
Bilalov case
Akhmed Bilalov headed the North Caucasus Resorts company and served as vice president of the Russian Olympic Committee until February 2013. His brother Magomed was deputy chairman of the Krasnaya Polyana company’s board, though some federal officials, including Deputy Prime Minister Dmitry Kozak, said Akhmed was the company’s real owner.
Krasnaya Polyana remained a contractor to build a number of Olympic facilities in Russia’s resort city of Sochi until the summer of 2012. Akhmed Bilalov came under heavy criticism after falling behind deadlines and exceeding projected costs by more than four times. Russian President Vladimir Putin, who visited the construction site in 2013, was among those who lambasted him. Russia’s Sberbank was eventually tasked to complete the project, while Bilalov was dismissed from his positions.
In 2013, the Russian Interior Ministry opened a criminal investigation against the Bilalov brothers. They were charged in absentia under Article 201.1 of the Russian Criminal Code (abuse of authority within a commercial entity). In 2016, the media reported the charges had been dropped but the Interior Ministry denied these reports, saying that the Bilalov brothers had been put on the wanted list.