Putin, al-Sisi to discuss entire spectrum of Russian-Egyptian relations - Kremlin

MOSCOW, October 20. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Egyptian counterpart, Abdel Fattah al-Sisi, will discuss the entire spectrum of bilateral relations at their meeting in Sochi, Putin’s press secretary Dmitry Peskov told TASS on Sunday.

"They will discuss the entire spectrum of bilateral relations," he said when asked whether the two leaders would address possible resumption of charter air service between the two countries.

Sochi will host the first Russia-Africa summit and economic forum on October 23-24. The forum will be c-chaired by Presidents Vladimir Putin of Russia and Abdel Fattah al-Sisi of Egypt. Leaders of all the 54 African nations were invited to take part. Fourty of them have confirmed their participation.