Iran and Saudi Arabia don’t need any mediation for dialogue - Putin

MOSCOW, October 13. /TASS/. Tehran and Riyadh don’t need any mediation in the issues concerning bilateral relations, Russian President Vladimir Putin said in his interview with RT Arabic, Al Arabiya and Sky News Arabia TV channels on Sunday.

"The role of mediator is not a rewarding one. I believe that our partners in Iran and Saudi Arabia do not need any mediation," Putin said in the interview answering a question whether Moscow could become a mediator at talks between Tehran and Riyadh.

The president noted that Russia, which has maintained very friendly relations with all countries in the Middle East region, "could certainly help relay some messages between the parties, so they could hear each other’s position".

"But since I personally know the leaders of these countries, I am perfectly sure that they have no need for any advice or mediation. What you can do is maintain a friendly conversation with them and present some ideas from a friend’s perspective. I am convinced that as highly intelligent people they listen and analyze everything they hear. From this point of view, yes, we could play a positive role in the process, to some extent," Putin said.