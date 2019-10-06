No specifics on meeting between Putin and Trump at APEC summit - Peskov

MOSCOW, October 6. / TASS /. There are no specifics regarding the possible meeting of Russian President Vladimir Putin and US President Donald Trump on the sidelines of the APEC summit in Chile in November, said Presidential spokesperson Dmitry Peskov on Sunday, while answering a question whether a meeting between the two leaders in any format is possible.

"There is nothing specific about this yet," Peskov said.

Earlier, President Putin expressed the hope that he would be able to meet with Chinese President Xi Jinping, as part of the APEC summit.

The next Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit will be held in Chile on November 16-17.