Visa waiver agreement between Russia, Botswana to take effect on October 8

MOSCOW, October 3. /TASS/. A visa-waiver agreement between Russia and Botswana will take effect on October 8, the Russian Foreign Ministry said in a statement on Thursday.

"Under the agreement, citizens of Russia and Botswana who don’t plan to work, study or permanently reside in the other country, don’t need a visa to enter and stay in the country or travel by transit, provided that their stay does not exceed 30 days," the statement reads.

According to the ministry, the total duration of stay cannot exceed 90 days in any 180-day period.

The foreign ministers of Russia and Botswana, Sergey Lavrov and Unity Dow, signed the intergovernmental visa waiver agreement on the sidelines of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum in June 2019.